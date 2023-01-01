House of Dance & Feathers

Not many museums are run out of the back of someone's house, but not many curators are like Ronald Lewis, a Ninth Ward native who relishes in showing off the cultural artifacts of the New Orleans backstreets. Ronald plays the part of docent and guide, and he does a great job explaining the history and meaning of Mardi Gras Indian costuming, second line dancing, etc. Admission is by appointment, and while there's no charge, a donation is well appreciated.