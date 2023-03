Self taught artist Charles Gillam is a regular at Jazz Fest, where he exhibits woodcarvings and mixed media work that is fairly bursting with New Orleans energy. He's turned his home into a sort of museum, gallery space and meeting spot for other 'folk' artists and those who are obsessed with blues as a genre.

You gotta cross the Mississippi River to get here. When asked how much he charges for entry, Gillam takes a sort of 'it depends' attitude, but he's not going to charge you anything unfair.