St Vincent de Paul Cemetery

Faubourg Marigny & Bywater

As New Orleans cemeteries go, this one feels completely off the tourist radar. And yet, it's as atmospheric and gloomy as any other 'city of the dead.' Be on the lookout for inscriptions written in French and a slew of immigrant names encompassing émigrés from across Europe. Take a taxi or drive out here.

  • The statue in front of the grand St Louis Cathedral, built in 1794, at one end of Jackson Square in the French Quarter - New Orleans, Louisiana

    Jackson Square

    1.54 MILES

    Whatever happens in the French Quarter usually begins here in Jackson Square, at Decatur and St Peter Streets. It's a gentle, carnivalesque scene,…

  • City Park, New Orleans

    City Park

    3.07 MILES

    Live oaks, Spanish moss and lazy bayous frame this masterpiece of urban planning. Three miles long and 1 mile wide, dotted with gardens, waterways and…

  • NEW ORLEANS, USA - JULY 17, 2013: houses in historic building in the French Quarter in New Orleans, USA. Tourism provides a large source of revenue after the 2005 devastation of Hurricane Katrina.; Shutterstock ID 206700100; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Cabildo

    1.58 MILES

    The former seat of government in colonial Louisiana now serves as the gateway to exploring the history of the state in general, and New Orleans in…

  • Old above-ground graves in Lafayette Cemetery Number 1, Garden District.

    Lafayette Cemetery No 1

    3.85 MILES

    Of all the cemeteries in New Orleans, Lafayette exudes the strongest sense of subtropical Southern Gothic. The stark contrast of moldering crypts and…

  • High angle view of St. Louis Cathedral and Jackson Square in French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA

    St Louis Cathedral

    1.56 MILES

    One of the best examples of French architecture in the country, this triple-spired 18th-century cathedral is dedicated to Louis IX, the French king…

  • A crowd on Royal Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

    Royal Street

    1.99 MILES

    Royal Street, with its rows of high-end antique shops, galleries and potted ferns hanging from cast-iron balconies, is the elegant yin to well known…

  • Civil War Museum & Ogden Museum of Southern Art

    Ogden Museum of Southern Art

    2.53 MILES

    The South has one of the most distinctive aesthetic cultures in the US artistic universe, a creative vision indelibly influenced by the region's…

  • "The Sun" sculpture by Ugo Rondinone, located in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden in New Orleans.

    Sydney & Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden

    3.35 MILES

    The sculpture garden that sits just outside the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park is a wooded quilt of streams, pathways, lovers' benches and, of…

1. Markey Park

0.45 MILES

This small green space has a playground. It's a popular spot for Bywater families, and a good place to let younger kids run off some energy, especially…

2. Clouet Gardens

0.46 MILES

This formerly empty lot has been transformed by its Bywater neighbors into a neat little park filled with murals and generally appealing weirdness…

3. Ninth Ward Victory Arch

0.46 MILES

Walk down Burgundy street in Bywater and, seemingly out of nowhere, an Arc de Triomphe–style monument stands next to a high school football field. Oddly…

4. Press Street Gardens

0.49 MILES

The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts runs this plot of land as part of its culinary education program. You'll find wandering chickens, placid goats…

5. Crescent Park

0.55 MILES

This waterfront park is our favorite spot in the city for taking in the Mississippi. Enter over the enormous arch at Piety and Chartres Sts, or at the…

6. Plessy v Ferguson Plaque

0.56 MILES

This plaque marks the site where Homer Plessy, in a carefully orchestrated act of civil disobedience, tried to board a whites-only train car. That action…

7. Ellis Marsalis Center for Music

0.62 MILES

The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music serves as a cultural events and seminar space for the surrounding neighborhood; a visit can give you some insight into…

8. Healing Center

0.67 MILES

The bright-orange Healing Center is a sort of warehouse of all things organic, spiritual, New Age and consciousness-raising. Inside, you'll find yoga…