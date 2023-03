This little green sliver in the Lower 9th Ward map is a developing green infrastructure project that both holds excess water and provides a natural breath of fresh air in the midst of the city. The 1.5-acre park is peppered with ponds, native tupelo and bald cypress trees, and attractive landscaping. Wetland birds and an alligator have taken up residence, perhaps awaiting the time the park expands into a planned 42-acre natural reserve.