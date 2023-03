Jasper Beach is a bizarre, mile-long beach consisting entirely of polished, red-hued jasper stones. As the waves wash in, the rocks slide against one another, creating a rather haunting song. It's one of two such beaches in the world (the other is in Japan).

To reach it, look out for the small sign on the left at the southern end of Machias. You'll follow ME 92 and Port Rd for about 10 miles. (If you reach the turnoff for the Downeast Correctional Facility, you've gone just a bit too far.)