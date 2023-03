History boffins may like to visit the historic tavern (now a museum) where planning for one of the earliest naval engagements of the Revolutionary War took place. (The tavern claims the Battle of Machias was the war's first naval engagement, in June 1775, but the Battle off Fairhaven occurred one month earlier.) It's one block off US 1 on ME 192, and contains period furnishings and artifacts related to the 1775 battle.

Call ahead before visiting, as docents rarely keep to the posted hours.