Shutterstock

Northern Nevada

Anchored by the population centers of the Reno-Tahoe area to the west, and Las Vegas to the southeast, the vast area referred to as Northern Nevada (or the Great Basin) holds most of Nevada's landmass but relatively few residents. It's a high desert of vast valleys stretching out in all directions until they collide with range after range of great, craggy mountains, draped white in winter, golden with blooms in spring and sage green in the summer sun.

It's big country out here – wild, remote and near-silent. Anyone seeking the 'Great American Road Trip' will savor the historic towns, pioneering outposts and quirky diversions set alongside and beyond the lonely highways. You'll find pioneer trails, remote hot-spring tubs, gold-rush ghost towns and jaw-dropping vistas of high peaks and miles-long views.

If you thought Nevada was all empty desert, think again.

Explore Northern Nevada

  • K

    Kyle Hot Springs

    Soaking in the sulfuric water of this remote hot spring will turn your skin baby soft, and the endless view across the valley from the tub will seriously…

  • L

    Lamoille Recreation Area

    The Lamoille Recreation Area is part of the Ruby Mountains section of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. It comprises the spectacular Lamoille Canyon…

  • G

    Great Basin National Park

    Near the Nevada–Utah border, 67 miles east of Ely, this uncrowded national park encompasses the 13,063ft Wheeler Peak, rising abruptly from the desert and…

  • G

    Grimes Point Archaeological Area

    About 10 miles east of Fallon, you can walk a ¾-mile trail past rock carvings (petroglyphs) dating as far back as 9000 years. Need more archaeological…

  • L

    Lehman Caves

    A colossal marble cavern, Lehman Caves features a staggering collection of formations including stalactites, stalagmites, helictites, flowstone, popcorn…

  • L

    Lovelock Cave

    Just under 20 miles south of town, this sizable cave was used from 2600 BCE by native peoples to store food and seasonal equipment. It was 'discovered' in…

  • C

    California Trail Interpretive Center

    If you're driving the I-80, which follows, in parts, the route of the original California Trail that pioneers trod when settling the West, a stop at this…

  • W

    Western Folklife Center

    To get a taste of life in the Wild West, aspiring cowpokes should visit this cultural center, incorporating the Wiegand Gallery's impressive collection of…

  • N

    Nevada Northern Railway Museum

    Ely was established as a mining town in the 1860s, but the railroad arrived in 1907. This rail museum, a must for trainspotters, inhabits the historic…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Nevada.

  • See

    Kyle Hot Springs

    Soaking in the sulfuric water of this remote hot spring will turn your skin baby soft, and the endless view across the valley from the tub will seriously…

  • See

    Lamoille Recreation Area

    The Lamoille Recreation Area is part of the Ruby Mountains section of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. It comprises the spectacular Lamoille Canyon…

  • See

    Great Basin National Park

    Near the Nevada–Utah border, 67 miles east of Ely, this uncrowded national park encompasses the 13,063ft Wheeler Peak, rising abruptly from the desert and…

  • See

    Grimes Point Archaeological Area

    About 10 miles east of Fallon, you can walk a ¾-mile trail past rock carvings (petroglyphs) dating as far back as 9000 years. Need more archaeological…

  • See

    Lehman Caves

    A colossal marble cavern, Lehman Caves features a staggering collection of formations including stalactites, stalagmites, helictites, flowstone, popcorn…

  • See

    Lovelock Cave

    Just under 20 miles south of town, this sizable cave was used from 2600 BCE by native peoples to store food and seasonal equipment. It was 'discovered' in…

  • See

    California Trail Interpretive Center

    If you're driving the I-80, which follows, in parts, the route of the original California Trail that pioneers trod when settling the West, a stop at this…

  • See

    Western Folklife Center

    To get a taste of life in the Wild West, aspiring cowpokes should visit this cultural center, incorporating the Wiegand Gallery's impressive collection of…

  • See

    Nevada Northern Railway Museum

    Ely was established as a mining town in the 1860s, but the railroad arrived in 1907. This rail museum, a must for trainspotters, inhabits the historic…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Northern Nevada

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.