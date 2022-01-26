Soaking in the sulfuric water of this remote hot spring will turn your skin baby soft, and the endless view across the valley from the tub will seriously…
Northern Nevada
Anchored by the population centers of the Reno-Tahoe area to the west, and Las Vegas to the southeast, the vast area referred to as Northern Nevada (or the Great Basin) holds most of Nevada's landmass but relatively few residents. It's a high desert of vast valleys stretching out in all directions until they collide with range after range of great, craggy mountains, draped white in winter, golden with blooms in spring and sage green in the summer sun.
It's big country out here – wild, remote and near-silent. Anyone seeking the 'Great American Road Trip' will savor the historic towns, pioneering outposts and quirky diversions set alongside and beyond the lonely highways. You'll find pioneer trails, remote hot-spring tubs, gold-rush ghost towns and jaw-dropping vistas of high peaks and miles-long views.
If you thought Nevada was all empty desert, think again.
Explore Northern Nevada
See
Kyle Hot Springs
Soaking in the sulfuric water of this remote hot spring will turn your skin baby soft, and the endless view across the valley from the tub will seriously…
See
Lamoille Recreation Area
The Lamoille Recreation Area is part of the Ruby Mountains section of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. It comprises the spectacular Lamoille Canyon…
See
Great Basin National Park
Near the Nevada–Utah border, 67 miles east of Ely, this uncrowded national park encompasses the 13,063ft Wheeler Peak, rising abruptly from the desert and…
See
Grimes Point Archaeological Area
About 10 miles east of Fallon, you can walk a ¾-mile trail past rock carvings (petroglyphs) dating as far back as 9000 years. Need more archaeological…
See
Lehman Caves
A colossal marble cavern, Lehman Caves features a staggering collection of formations including stalactites, stalagmites, helictites, flowstone, popcorn…
See
Lovelock Cave
Just under 20 miles south of town, this sizable cave was used from 2600 BCE by native peoples to store food and seasonal equipment. It was 'discovered' in…
See
California Trail Interpretive Center
If you're driving the I-80, which follows, in parts, the route of the original California Trail that pioneers trod when settling the West, a stop at this…
See
Western Folklife Center
To get a taste of life in the Wild West, aspiring cowpokes should visit this cultural center, incorporating the Wiegand Gallery's impressive collection of…
See
Nevada Northern Railway Museum
Ely was established as a mining town in the 1860s, but the railroad arrived in 1907. This rail museum, a must for trainspotters, inhabits the historic…
