Springfield
Whether you're tooling along Route 66 or transiting to or from Branson to the south, Springfield makes an excellent stop. The compact downtown is an attractive collection of historic brick buildings while the Commercial St district to the north is also appealing, historic and boasts a good range of places to eat and drink.
All manner of geologic wonders are on display at these caverns, which wend through the eroded limestone beneath the Ozarks, 8 miles northwest of downtown…
Wilson's Creek National Battlefield
The sight of the first major Civil War battle fought west of the Mississippi River, this large rolling open space is a fascinating place to visit. The…
Fantastic Caverns
