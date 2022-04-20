Stopping in the tiny Delta town of Indianola is worthwhile to visit this modern museum. While it's ostensibly dedicated to the legendary bluesman, in many…
Mississippi Delta
A long, low land of silent cotton plots bending under a severe sky, the Delta is a place of surreal, Gothic extremes. Here, in a feudal society of great manors and enslaved servitude, songs of labor and love eventually became American pop music. Those songs traveled from Africa via sharecropping fields, where they unfolded into the blues and ultimately into rock and roll. Tourism in this area, which still suffers some of the worst rural poverty rates in the country, largely revolves around discovering the sweat-soaked roots of this original American art form. Hwy 61 is the Delta's legendary road, traversing endless, eerie miles of flat fields, imposing agricultural and industrial facilities, one-room churches and moldering cemeteries.
Explore Mississippi Delta
- BBB King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center
Stopping in the tiny Delta town of Indianola is worthwhile to visit this modern museum. While it's ostensibly dedicated to the legendary bluesman, in many…
- Vicksburg National Military Park
Vicksburg controlled access to the Mississippi River, and its seizure was one of the turning points of the Civil War. A 16-mile driving tour passes…
- EEmmett Till Interpretive Center
In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy from Chicago, was lynched in Mississippi after being accused of flirting with a white woman. An all-white…
- GGRAMMY Museum Mississippi
Open since 2016, this glossy outpost of the GRAMMY Museum – the other is in Los Angeles – traces the development of recorded music, with a focus on its…
- EEmmett Till Historic Intrepid Center
Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black youth from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle's house by two white men for allegedly flirting with one of the men's…
- PPo' Monkey's Lounge
This legendary rural juke joint, famous for its knick-knacks, string lights and Thursday night gatherings, closed its doors in 2016 after the death of…
- DDelta Blues Museum
A small but well-presented collection of memorabilia is on display here. The shrine to Delta legend Muddy Waters includes the actual cabin where he grew…
- HHighway 61 Blues Museum
This small museum is effectively a cross between an attic and an old Instagram account, a collection of photos and memorabilia affiliated with local…
- DDockery Farms
Some of the earliest and most influential blues musicians, including Charlie Patton, worked and gathered here, developing and sharing their unique playing…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mississippi Delta.
See
BB King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center
Stopping in the tiny Delta town of Indianola is worthwhile to visit this modern museum. While it's ostensibly dedicated to the legendary bluesman, in many…
See
Vicksburg National Military Park
Vicksburg controlled access to the Mississippi River, and its seizure was one of the turning points of the Civil War. A 16-mile driving tour passes…
See
Emmett Till Interpretive Center
In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy from Chicago, was lynched in Mississippi after being accused of flirting with a white woman. An all-white…
See
GRAMMY Museum Mississippi
Open since 2016, this glossy outpost of the GRAMMY Museum – the other is in Los Angeles – traces the development of recorded music, with a focus on its…
See
Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center
Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black youth from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle's house by two white men for allegedly flirting with one of the men's…
See
Po' Monkey's Lounge
This legendary rural juke joint, famous for its knick-knacks, string lights and Thursday night gatherings, closed its doors in 2016 after the death of…
See
Delta Blues Museum
A small but well-presented collection of memorabilia is on display here. The shrine to Delta legend Muddy Waters includes the actual cabin where he grew…
See
Highway 61 Blues Museum
This small museum is effectively a cross between an attic and an old Instagram account, a collection of photos and memorabilia affiliated with local…
See
Dockery Farms
Some of the earliest and most influential blues musicians, including Charlie Patton, worked and gathered here, developing and sharing their unique playing…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Mississippi Delta
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.