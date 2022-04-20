Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold Coast

They don't call it the Gold Coast for nothing. Michigan's 300-mile western shoreline features seemingly endless stretches of beaches, dunes, wineries, orchards and inn-filled towns that boom during the summer – and shiver during the snow-packed winter.

Explore Gold Coast

  • H

    Holland State Park

    One of the state’s most visited parks, Holland offers a lovely huge beach on Lake Michigan that’s stellar for sunset gaping and lighthouse views. A cafe,…

  • M

    Manitou Islands

    The forest-cloaked Manitou Islands provide an off-the-beaten-path adventure. They’re part of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, hence the entrance…

  • L

    Ludington State Park

    The lakeside park is one of Michigan's largest and most popular playlots. Once inside, people simply pull over on the roadside and make a break for the…

  • B

    Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery

    Michigan's excellent wines taste even better on Brys Estate's sprawling deck, which provides stunning vineyard and bay views. Tastings from $8; cheese and…

  • Fishtown

    In the early 1900s, tiny commercial fishing villages dotted the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Fishtown is one of the few that has been preserved. Wander…

  • R

    Round Barn Winery

    Round Barn goes beyond vino with its grapes – it also uses the fruit to make DiVine Vodka, a smoother elixir than the kind made with grains or potatoes…

  • N

    Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area

    Nordhouse Dunes, a 3450-acre plot within the Huron-Manistee National Forest, features perhaps the wildest stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. Dunes rise…

  • C

    Chinook Pier

    Chinook Pier has a lot going on. There’s a seasonal mini-golf course (adult/child $3/2) and farmers market (8am to 1pm Wednesday and Saturday). Wet Mitten…

  • H

    Horton Bay General Store

    Fans of Ernest Hemingway will recall the store, with its 'high false front,' from his short story 'Up in Michigan.' As a youth, Hemingway used to hang out…

