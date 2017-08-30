Memphis City Tour with Optional Graceland Admission

Starting from your downtown Memphis hotel, your friendly, fun, professional guide will take you on narrated sightseeing tour by mini-coach. Cruise down Beale Street and Cotton Row, and travel along the Mississippi River and through Victorian Village, where you’ll see homes built in the 1800s. See statues of Elvis Presley and BB King and pass the National Civil Rights Museum, located in the Lorraine Hotel, where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated. Stop at Schwab, a 120-year-old general store, and pass St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sun Studio, and the Pyramid Arena, an astounding 20,142-seat arena resembling an Egyptian pyramid. You’ll also stop at the Peabody Hotel, famous for the 'Peabody Ducks' that live on the hotel’s rooftop and make their way to the lobby in a daily 'March of Ducks' celebration. Optional Graceland AdmissionUpgrade to include admission to the Graceland Mansion, Elvis Presley’s former home. See his personal mementos, photos, costumes and collection of gold and platinum records as you journey from the icon’s humble beginnings, through his rise to stardom and on to his tragic death. Optional Sun Studio TourSee where it all began at the legendary Sun Studios, where some of the greatest singers recorded their music - including Elvis Presley, Johnnie Cash, BB King and many moreAfter your tour, you’ll be taken back to your Memphis hotel.