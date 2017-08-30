Welcome to Memphis
Memphis has a certain baroque, ruined quality that's both sad and beguiling. Though poverty is rampant – Victorian mansions sit beside tumbledown shotgun shacks (a narrow style of house popular in the South) and college campuses lie in the shadow of eerie abandoned factories – whiffs of a renaissance are in the air. Neighborhoods once downtrodden, abandoned and/or otherwise reclaimed by kudzu – South Main, Binghampton, Crosstown and others – are being reinvented with kitschy boutiques, hipster lofts and daring restaurants, all dripping with Memphis' wild river-town spirit.
Elvis Presley's Graceland Tour
The journey to Graceland begins on Elvis Presley Boulevard at Graceland Plaza.Elvis Experience Tour:Package includes the Graceland Mansion audio-guided tour with orientation film, Elvis' two custom airplanes (if option selected), along with self-guided tours of the Elvis Presley Automobile Museum, Elvis The Entertainer Career Showcase Museum, Elvis Discovery Exhibits, and More! Elvis' two custom jets can be added to this tour.All exhibits, except Graceland Mansion are located in the Graceland plaza or at Graceland Crossing.
Elvis Presley Graceland VIP Tour
Your packaged one-of-a-kind tour includes an audio guide through Graceland Mansion, access to special exhibits on Elvis’ Hawaii and Las Vegas, and access to the Automobile Museum. See Itinerary for all the attractions included in this VIP package.
Memphis City Tour with Optional Graceland Admission
Starting from your downtown Memphis hotel, your friendly, fun, professional guide will take you on narrated sightseeing tour by mini-coach. Cruise down Beale Street and Cotton Row, and travel along the Mississippi River and through Victorian Village, where you’ll see homes built in the 1800s. See statues of Elvis Presley and BB King and pass the National Civil Rights Museum, located in the Lorraine Hotel, where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated. Stop at Schwab, a 120-year-old general store, and pass St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sun Studio, and the Pyramid Arena, an astounding 20,142-seat arena resembling an Egyptian pyramid. You’ll also stop at the Peabody Hotel, famous for the 'Peabody Ducks' that live on the hotel’s rooftop and make their way to the lobby in a daily 'March of Ducks' celebration. Optional Graceland AdmissionUpgrade to include admission to the Graceland Mansion, Elvis Presley’s former home. See his personal mementos, photos, costumes and collection of gold and platinum records as you journey from the icon’s humble beginnings, through his rise to stardom and on to his tragic death. Optional Sun Studio TourSee where it all began at the legendary Sun Studios, where some of the greatest singers recorded their music - including Elvis Presley, Johnnie Cash, BB King and many moreAfter your tour, you’ll be taken back to your Memphis hotel.
Memphis Music Bus Tour
Hear blues, rock, gospel and soul while riding in vintage style on a beautifully restored 1950s-era bus. See Beale Street, the Civil Rights Museum, Elvis Presley Plaza as well as the hidden sites that only Memphians know. You're part of the action on this one-of-a-kind show on wheels - join the Backbeat Rhythm Section featuring tambourines, bongos and shakers on board, or sing along with your entertainer! Upgrade to a guided tour of Sun Studios where many renowned performers recorded some of your favorite hits.This 3-hour upgraded tour includes transportation to Sun Studio from downtown Memphis, and admission. Get ready to shake, rattle and roll - guaranteed fun for folks young and old!
Memphis Music Attraction Discount Pass
Take a tour of Sun Studios - the birthplace of rock 'n' roll, where Elvis, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis recorded and made a name for themselves. Learn about Soulsville USA and the city's influence on soul music at Stax Museum of American Soul Music and Rock 'n Soul Museum. Immerse yourself in the life and times of Elvis Presley at Graceland. The Elvis Experience package includes the Graceland Mansion Self-Guided Audio tour with new orientation film, Two Elvis Presley custom airplanes, Full Access to State-of-the-Art Visitor Entertainment complex.
Sun Studio Guided Tour
As well as enjoying the guided tour of the studio, you will also receive a voucher to spend in the awesome Sun Studio store. There is a range of great merchandise available including clothing, memorabilia, posters, and more. You can even have your own personal recording session where you will be taken into a sound booth in the control room of the studio. Put on headphones and sing lyrics that are displayed on a teleprompter into a microphone, then your lyrics will be burnt to the background music and put on a personalized CD with the Sun Studio label and your name and song imprinted on it.