The Brewster Store, in the heart of town, is a sight in itself. The old-fashioned country store opened in 1866, and it's barely changed since: penny candy is still sold alongside the local newspaper. Don't miss the half-hidden stairs that lead to the 2nd floor, where you'll discover a stash of museum-quality memorabilia as old as the building.

  • Dune's edge, pitch pine, Marconi beach, wellfleet, Cape Cod national seashore.

    Cape Cod National Seashore

    11.35 MILES

    Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…

  • Salt Pond Visitor Center

    Salt Pond Visitor Center

    7.74 MILES

    The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…

  • Provincetown Art Association and Museum, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA

    Provincetown Art Association & Museum

    20.98 MILES

    Founded in 1914 to celebrate the town’s thriving art community, this vibrant museum showcases the works of hundreds of artists who have found their…

  • "Image of Pilgrim tower in Provincetown, MA, USA"

    Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum

    20.82 MILES

    Climb to the top of the country's tallest all-granite structure (253ft) for a sweeping view of town, the beaches and the spine of the Lower Cape. The…

  • Heritage Museums & Gardens

    Heritage Museums & Gardens

    22 MILES

    Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…

  • Captains' Mile

    Captains' Mile

    9.33 MILES

    Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…

  • John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    12.84 MILES

    Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…

  • Coast Guard Beach

    Coast Guard Beach

    8.63 MILES

    All roads lead to the National Seashore's Coast Guard Beach. The main road from the Salt Pond Visitor Center deposits you here, as do cycling and hiking…

1. Brewster Historical Society Museum

0.24 MILES

Brewster's active historical society has moved its impressive collection of local artifacts to the restored 1799 Captain Elijah Cobb House. Visit to see a…

2. Tidal Flats

1.76 MILES

When the tide goes out on Cape Cod Bay, the flats – basically giant sandbars – offer opportunities to commune with crabs, clams and gulls, and to take in…

3. Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

1.78 MILES

This family-friendly museum offers exhibits on the Cape's flora and fauna, including an aquarium and a butterfly house. It has a fine boardwalk trail…

4. Nickerson State Park

2.87 MILES

This 2000-acre oasis has eight freshwater ponds with sandy beaches ideal for swimming and boating, as well as miles of cycling and walking trails. Bring…

5. Skaket Beach

4.14 MILES

On the bay side of town, calm Skaket Beach is a magnet for families – kids love wading in the shallow waters to dig for hermit crabs. Its generous sands…

6. Rock Harbor

4.7 MILES

A favorite spot for sunset-watchers, this scenic inlet on the bay has docks and a small fishing fleet, plus a few summertime charter boats offering…

7. Left Bank Gallery

5.12 MILES

The light, the beaches and the sights of the Cape act as an artist's muse – you can see some of the inspired works of local artists at this classy gallery.

8. Scargo Tower

5.23 MILES

Built in 1902 on the highest spot in the area – 120ft above sea level – this 38-step, stone tower rising above Scargo Lake gives you grand views of Cape…