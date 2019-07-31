The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…
Boston's Western Suburbs
Some places might boast about starting a revolution, but Boston's western suburbs can actually make the claim that two revolutions were launched here. Most famously, the American Revolution – the celebrated War of Independence that spawned a nation – started with encounters on the town greens at Lexington and Concord. And the US industrial revolution – the economic transformation that would turn this new nation from agriculture to manufacturing – began in the textile mills of Lowell.
Explore Boston's Western Suburbs
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Boston's Western Suburbs.
Minute Man National Historic Park
The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…
DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum
The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
This is the final resting place for the most famous Concordians. Though the entrance is only a block east of Monument Sq, the most interesting part,…
Old North Bridge
A half-mile north of Monument Sq in Concord center, the wooden span of Old North Bridge is the site of the ‘shot heard around the world’ (as Emerson wrote…
Walden Pond
Henry David Thoreau took the naturalist beliefs of transcendentalism out of the realm of theory and into practice when he left the comforts of the town…
Lowell National Historic Park
The historic buildings in the city center – connected by the trolley and canal boats – constitute the national park, which gives a fascinating peek at the…
Concord Museum
Southeast of Monument Sq, Concord Museum brings the town’s diverse history under one roof. The museum’s prized possession is one of the ‘two if by sea’…
Boott Cotton Mills Museum
Five blocks northeast of the visitors center, the Boott Cotton Mills Museum has exhibits that chronicle the rise and fall of the industrial revolution in…
Discovery Museum & Discovery Woods
This fabulous kids' spot offers a slew of newly imagined, immersive experiences focused on science. Even better, the new outdoor space offers many…
