Long Beach & San Pedro

Along LA County's southern shore and adjacent to Orange County, the twin ports of Long Beach and San Pedro provide attractions from ship to hip. Ramble around the art deco ocean liner Queen Mary, scramble around the Battleship Iowa, or immerse yourself in the Aquarium of the Pacific. Then go for retro shopping and coastal cliff views.

Explore Long Beach & San Pedro

  • B

    Battleship Iowa

    This WWII to Cold War–era battleship is now permanently moored in San Pedro Bay and open to visitors as a museum. It's massive – 887ft long (that's 5ft…

  • A

    Aquarium of the Pacific

    Long Beach’s most mesmerizing experience, the Aquarium of the Pacific is a vast, high-tech indoor ocean where sharks dart, jellyfish dance and sea lions…

  • M

    Museum of Latin American Art

    This gem of a museum is the only one in the US to present art created since 1945 in Latin America and in Latino communities in the US through important…

  • Q

    Queen Mary

    Long Beach’s ‘flagship’ attraction is this grand – and supposedly haunted! – British luxury liner. Larger and more luxurious than even the Titanic, she…

  • R

    Retro Row

    This blocks-long stretch of 4th St is a fab destination for retro fashion, fun cafes and restaurants and an awesome art-house theater.

  • B

    Belmont Shore

    If downtown Long Beach feels urban and corporate, Belmont Shore exudes a quintessential SoCal, laid-back air. It has a fine beach with a pier for fishing…

  • C

    Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

    This city-owned aquarium is the smaller, older, low-tech cousin of Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific. It’s also a lot lighter on your wallet and less…

  • P

    Point Fermin Park & Around

    Locals come to this grassy community park on the bluffs to jog, picnic, watch wind- and kitesurfers, cool off in the shade of spreading magnolias, gaze at…

  • F

    Fort MacArthur Military Museum

    Just north of Point Fermin and west of the Korean Friendship Bell, this rambling, 20-acre facility was an LA harbor defensive post until 1945, as well as…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Long Beach & San Pedro.

