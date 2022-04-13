This WWII to Cold War–era battleship is now permanently moored in San Pedro Bay and open to visitors as a museum. It's massive – 887ft long (that's 5ft…
Long Beach & San Pedro
Along LA County's southern shore and adjacent to Orange County, the twin ports of Long Beach and San Pedro provide attractions from ship to hip. Ramble around the art deco ocean liner Queen Mary, scramble around the Battleship Iowa, or immerse yourself in the Aquarium of the Pacific. Then go for retro shopping and coastal cliff views.
Explore Long Beach & San Pedro
- BBattleship Iowa
This WWII to Cold War–era battleship is now permanently moored in San Pedro Bay and open to visitors as a museum. It's massive – 887ft long (that's 5ft…
- AAquarium of the Pacific
Long Beach’s most mesmerizing experience, the Aquarium of the Pacific is a vast, high-tech indoor ocean where sharks dart, jellyfish dance and sea lions…
- MMuseum of Latin American Art
This gem of a museum is the only one in the US to present art created since 1945 in Latin America and in Latino communities in the US through important…
- QQueen Mary
Long Beach’s ‘flagship’ attraction is this grand – and supposedly haunted! – British luxury liner. Larger and more luxurious than even the Titanic, she…
- RRetro Row
This blocks-long stretch of 4th St is a fab destination for retro fashion, fun cafes and restaurants and an awesome art-house theater.
- BBelmont Shore
If downtown Long Beach feels urban and corporate, Belmont Shore exudes a quintessential SoCal, laid-back air. It has a fine beach with a pier for fishing…
- CCabrillo Marine Aquarium
This city-owned aquarium is the smaller, older, low-tech cousin of Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific. It’s also a lot lighter on your wallet and less…
- PPoint Fermin Park & Around
Locals come to this grassy community park on the bluffs to jog, picnic, watch wind- and kitesurfers, cool off in the shade of spreading magnolias, gaze at…
- FFort MacArthur Military Museum
Just north of Point Fermin and west of the Korean Friendship Bell, this rambling, 20-acre facility was an LA harbor defensive post until 1945, as well as…
