The entrance gate to Chicago’s largest cemetery is worth the trip alone. Designed by WW Boyington (the architect who created the Water Tower on Michigan Ave), the entry looks like a cross between high Gothic and low Disney. Inside you’ll see the graves of plenty of Chicago bigwigs, from Chicago mayors and a US vice president to meat-man Oscar Mayer.

You’ll also find some of the weirdest grave monuments in the city, including a postal train and a huge carved boulder from a Civil War battlefield in Georgia. More than one ghost story started here; keep an eye out as night falls.