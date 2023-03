Many residents of this area, also known as ‘Little Saigon,’ arrived as refugees from the Vietnam War and subsequently filled the storefronts with lunch spots serving pho, bakeries pouring bubble tea, and shops with exotic goods from the homeland. The pagoda-shaped Argyle L station, painted in the auspicious colors of green and red, puts you in the heart of it.

The area is great for a wander (even if it looks a little scruffy). The businesses spill out onto N Broadway as well.