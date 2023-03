Chicago’s first designated historic district is worthy of the honor. Developer Samuel Eberly Gross re-created a block of London row houses on Alta Vista Terrace in 1904. The 20 exquisitely detailed homes on either side of the street mirror each other diagonally and the owners have worked hard at maintaining the spirit of the block.

Individuality isn’t dead, however – head to the back of the west row and you’ll notice that the back of every house has grown in a dramatically different fashion.