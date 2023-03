Homes here were built in the early 1900s and represent some of the best examples of Prairie School architecture in Chicago. Many residences – including the one at 839 Hutchinson St – are the work of George W Maher, a famous student of Frank Lloyd Wright. Also of note are 817 Hutchinson St and 4243 Hazel St.

In marked contrast to some of Uptown’s seedier areas, the district is well-maintained and perfect for a genteel promenade.