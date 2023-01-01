It's impossible to get any closer to Wrigley Field without actually crossing the stadium's threshold, making this newly developed plaza (formerly a parking lot) a hot gathering spot. On nongame days it's open to the public and hosts free events including concerts, alfresco fitness classes and movie nights on the jumbo video screen. On game days it's a beer garden for Cubs ticket holders.

Kids love the grassy expanse, where they can run around, play catch or cool off in the splash pad. In winter the park sets up an ice-skating rink on the premises.