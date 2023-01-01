In 1934 the ‘lady in red’ betrayed notorious bank robber John Dillinger (aka Public Enemy Number One) at this theater, which used to show movies. FBI agents shot him in the alley beside the building.

The whole thing started out as a date: Dillinger took new girlfriend Polly Hamilton to a show and Polly’s roommate Anna Sage tagged along, wearing a red dress (her signal to the feds). Sage had her own troubles with the law and was about to be deported; to save herself she had agreed to set up Dillinger (but unfortunately for her ended up getting deported later anyway). The venue now hosts plays by the Victory Gardens Theater.