Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool

The enchanting Lily Pool hides in a plot northeast of the Lincoln Park Conservatory, at the corner of Fullerton and Cannon Drs. Built in 1938 by landscape architect Jens Jenson, the garden is designated a National Historic Landmark for its Prairie School style, native-plant use and stonework that resembles the stratified canyons of the Wisconsin Dells.

The pool has become an important stopover for migrating birds and also welcomes turtles and dragonflies. It's a lovely escape from the Lincoln Park crowds. Docents lead free, half-hour tours on various weekends.