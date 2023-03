Stands of purple cabbages, red radishes, green asparagus and other bright-hued produce sprawl through Lincoln Park at Chicago's biggest farmers market. Follow your nose to the demonstration tent, where local cooks such as Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard prepare dishes – say rice crepes with a mushroom gastrique (reduction) – using market ingredients.

In winter the market moves into the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and is held from 8am to 1pm on Saturday only.