Chicago History Museum

Curious about Chicago’s storied past? Multimedia displays at this museum cover it all, from the Great Fire to the 1968 Democratic Convention. President Lincoln's deathbed is here, as is the bell worn by Mrs O'Leary's cow. So is the chance to 'become' a Chicago hot dog covered in condiments (in the kids' area, but adults are welcome for the photo op).

The Diorama Hall is nifty, especially the model that shows the 1893 World's Fair setup. The on-site bookstore stocks a good assortment of local history books, postcards and other Chicago-themed gifts.