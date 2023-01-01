Patterson-McCormick Mansion

This 1893 neoclassical home designed by NYC architect Stanford White is a Gold Coast standout. Originally built for Elinor Patterson (who would later become one of the country's first female editors of a major daily newspaper), it was purchased in 1914 by Cyrus McCormick Jr, the president of International Harvester, who doubled its size a few years later. It’s now divided up into condos; at time of research a 3700-sq-ft two-bedroom apartment was on sale for a mere $2.8 million.