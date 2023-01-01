St Valentine's Day Massacre Site

At this infamous spot on February 14, 1929, Al Capone's henchmen, dressed as cops, lined up seven members of Bugs Moran's gang against the garage wall that used to stand here and sprayed them with bullets. After that, Moran cut his losses and Al Capone gained control of Chicago’s North Side vice. The garage was torn down in 1967 to make way for a retirement home and its parking lot (which is all you'll see at the site now).

A house (2119 N Clark St) used as a lookout by the killers stands across the street.