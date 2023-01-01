Fans of modern architecture shouldn't miss Chicago's newest gallery, designed by Pritzker Prize–winner Tadao Ando. Walk past the facade of the former 1920s apartment building on a residential street and into a soaring four-story atrium of concrete and reclaimed brick; interior galleries on each floor are dedicated to rotating exhibits of architecture and 'socially engaged' art. (The inaugural exhibit covered previous works of Ando's and modern master Le Corbusier.) Reservations must be made online in advance; no walk-ins allowed.

Tickets are $20, but a limited number of free tickets are available weekly; search the website's ticketing page to find them. Don't miss a visit to the open-air balconies on the top floor, which offer some lovely views.