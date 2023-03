DePaul University's compact art museum hosts changing exhibits of 20th-century works by Chicago-based artists. Pieces from the permanent collection – by sculptor Claes Oldenburg, cartoonist Chris Ware, architect Daniel Burnham and more – are sometimes on display but share the two floors of gallery space with temporary new exhibits. It's definitely worth swinging by if you're in the neighborhood; you can see everything in less than 30 minutes.