Leather Archives & Museum

Who knew? Ben Franklin liked to be flogged, and Egypt’s Queen Hatshepsut had a foot fetish. The museum reveals this and more in its displays of leather, fetish and S&M subcultures. It’s a relatively small collection, but well curated by passionate staff – and unlike anything you’ve seen before. Don't miss the Red Spanking Bench, designed to be 'all things to all bottoms.' The museum is located in the far north Rogers Park neighborhood, a few miles beyond Uptown.

Admission is free on Thursdays. On other days, you can save $2 if you buy tickets online in advance.