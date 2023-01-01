Ala Moana Regional Park

Opposite the Ala Moana Center mall, this city park boasts a broad, golden-sand beach nearly a mile long, buffered from passing traffic by shade trees. Ala Moana is hugely popular, yet big enough that it never feels too crowded. This is where Honolulu residents come to go running after work, play beach volleyball and enjoy weekend picnics. The park has full facilities, including light tennis courts, ball fields, picnic tables, drinking water, restrooms, outdoor showers and lifeguard towers.

The peninsula jutting from the southeast side of the park is Magic Island. You can take an idyllic sunset walk around the peninsula’s perimeter year-round, within an anchor’s toss of sailboats pulling in and out of neighboring Ala Wai Yacht Harbor.