Reached via a short 4WD trail that's also walkable, this gorgeous empty bay is punctuated by a black-sand beach, archaeological sites and a protected wetlands refuge (www.hilt.org). You might see endangered seabirds such as the aeʻo (Hawaiian black-necked stilt) and the ʻalae keʻokeʻo (Hawaiian coot). Fishers have frequented these shores for centuries.