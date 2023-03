UH2.2 (if you go metric, UH88 if you prefer inches) was a pioneer of Mauna Kea. As the first large telescope on the mountain (1970), its great imagery convinced the world that the roof of Hawaiʻi was the best place to gaze at the heavens. However, UH2.2 is also something of a public enemy: observations from this telescope determined that Pluto is not a planet after all, but just another chunk of space debris floating in the Kuiper Belt.