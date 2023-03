Hawaiian cultural practitioners ask that visitors respect the sacred true summit of Mauna Kea and not hike the trail to the top of the cinder cone (13,796ft). It's opposite the UH 2.2m Telescope where there is ample parking, and which – at 13,776ft – already has perfectly stunning views of the sunset. Besides, given the biting winds, the high altitude sapping your strength, and the extreme cold, it all just sounds like a miserable time.