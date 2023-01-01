NASA Infrared Telescope Facility

Able to utilize multiple sensors, this 3m (9.8ft) infrared telescope has diverse applications, from close-to-home observations – like measuring the ozone on Mars, sleuthing out meteor impacts on Jupiter, or examining the surface of Ceres – to more distant ones like examining the star forming regions of the Orion Nebula. This telescope saw first light in 1979, is operated by the University of Hawaii and welcomes research proposals from all countries.