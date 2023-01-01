United Kingdom Infrared Telescope

Even though this 3.8m (12.5ft) telescope is the second-largest dedicated infrared telescope in the world, it will soon be decommissioned according to the new summit management plan for growth. Among its discoveries are free-floating planets in the Orion Nebula, and three planets similar to Earth and Venus orbiting a dwarf star near us (40 light-years). In 2014, the UK handed UKIRT over to NASA, and it is now jointly operated by Lockheed Martin and the Universities of Hawaii and Arizona.