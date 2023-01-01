Thirty Meter Telescope (planned)

Walk behind the Keck Twins and look northwest and you'll see...nothing. Down there is the ideal location for the TMT, which supersizes Keck's many-small-mirrors design to create the world's most advanced and powerful optical telescope, an estimated $1.4 billion endeavor. Once complete, the 492 individually mounted mirrors will peer into the deepest mysteries of the universe. We say once, not if, because the TMT will be built, just maybe not atop Mauna Kea if a vocal group of protesters have their way.