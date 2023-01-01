Submillimeter Array

These eight 19.7ft radio telescopes work together (via supercomputer) to create image resolutions equal to an antenna 0.3 miles in diameter. The SMA detects millimeter and submillimeter radiation, allowing scientists to observe cold materials like gases and dust which combine to make stars and planets. Jointly operated by the US Smithsonian and Taiwan's Academia Sinica, SMA sometimes joins forces with a global network of telescopes to study the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy: Sagittarius A*.