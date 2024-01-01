James Clerk Maxwell Telescope

Maunakea

LoginSave

You can easily recognize the JCMT by the world's largest sheet of Gore-Tex® which covers the telescope allowing it to operate night and day. Its 49.2ft mirror captures submillimeter wavelengths, and specialized instruments can detect distant cold objects. Initially funded by the UK, Canada and the Netherlands, in 2015 it was handed over to the East Asian Observatory.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gemini North Observatory on top of Mauna Kea mountain peak on Big Island of Hawaii, United States with deep blue sky and volcanic landscape. 1327459248

    Mauna Kea's Summit Area

    0.24 MILES

    At 13,796ft in the air, you are above 40% of the atmosphere and 90% of its water vapor – apparently perfect conditions for growing the giant mushroom-like…

  • Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii 111258845 beach, beautiful, beauty, big, blue, calm, clean, cliff, cloud, coast, hapuna, hawaii, hawaiian, holiday, horizon, island, kona, landscape, nature, ocean, paradise, park, picturesque, recreation, relaxation, resort, rock, sand, sandy, scenery, scenic, sea, seascape, shore, sky, stone, summer, sunny, sunshine, tourism, tourist, tranquil, transparent, travel, tropic, tropical, turquoise, vacation, water, white

    Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

    25.5 MILES

    Hapuna Beach is world famous for its magnificent half-mile sweep of white powder sand and fabulously clear waters. In summer, waves are calm and allow…

  • The ruins of the major Hawaiian temple at the Pu'ukohola Heiau National Historic Site, Big Island, Hawaii 350300948 abandoned, ancient, beautiful, big, blue, brown, building, cloud, destination, destroyed, exterior, famous, fort, grass, hawaii, heiau, historic, history, island, landmark, landscape, lava, national, nature, oceania, old, outdoors, park, place, polynesian, protection, pu'ukohola, puukohola, religion, remote, rock, rough, rugged, ruin, scenic, shrine, simplicity, site, sky, spirituality, stone, structure, temple, texture, tourism, travel, vibrant, wall, weathered

    Puʻukohola Heiau National Historic Site

    26.81 MILES

    By 1790 Kamehameha the Great had conquered Maui, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi. But power over his home island of Hawaiʻi was a challenge. When told by a prophet…

  • Liliuokalani Park, Hilo, East Coast.

    Liliʻuokalani Park

    27.43 MILES

    Arguably Hilo's most beautiful spot, these sprawling Japanese gardens are perfect for picnicking. Named for Hawaii's last queen (r 1891–93), the 30-acre…

  • Akaka Falls, Hamakua Coast, Waimea Reagion.

    ʻAkaka Falls State Park

    21.24 MILES

    The island's best ‘tourist waterfall’ is found at this outstanding, family-friendly park. Walk the paved path counterclockwise, on a loop that traverses…

  • White dry wood branches reaching lava rocks at Beach 69, Waialea, Big Island, hawaii 1747746794 tropical, ocean, wave, hawaii, vacation, coast, rocks, peaceful, shore, tranquil, beautiful, waialea, turquoise, trunk, landscape, pacific, beach 69, black

    Beach 69

    25.35 MILES

    This lovely powdering of white sand is a local favorite but remains somewhat off the tourist radar. Both family-friendly and gay-friendly, its calm,…

  • Hawaii, the Big Island, Mauna Kea Beach 583198357 big, sunbathing, palm, trees, beautiful, swimming, diving, vacation, exotic, resort, sky, surf, hawaii, kona, nature, island, shore, snorkeling, pacific, water, coconut, tropical, coast, mauna kea, sand, blue, ocean, beach, paradise, sailing, travel, landscape

    Mauna Kea Beach

    25.8 MILES

    Crescent-shaped Kaunaʻoa Bay (nicknamed 'Mauna Kea Beach' after Rockefeller built his landmark hotel on it) is blanketed in powdery white sand, with clear…

  • Lush tropical vegetation of the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden of Big Island of Hawaii, USA 1034528692 hawaii tropical botanical garden

    Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden

    24.82 MILES

    A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this rainforest garden is beautifully situated by the ocean and superbly managed. A paved trail meanders through over 2000…

View more attractions

Nearby Maunakea attractions

2. Submillimeter Array

0.12 MILES

These eight 19.7ft radio telescopes work together (via supercomputer) to create image resolutions equal to an antenna 0.3 miles in diameter. The SMA…

3. Subaru Telescope

0.19 MILES

When it came online in 1999, Japan's 26.9ft Subaru Telescope was the most expensive observatory ever constructed. The 22-ton mirror is one of the largest…

4. Mauna Kea's Summit Area

0.24 MILES

At 13,796ft in the air, you are above 40% of the atmosphere and 90% of its water vapor – apparently perfect conditions for growing the giant mushroom-like…

5. WM Keck Observatory

0.29 MILES

Mirrors larger than 26.2ft are so heavy that gravity distorts them as they move. Keck's breakthrough design overcame that limitation in 1993 by using a…

6. NASA Infrared Telescope Facility

0.4 MILES

Able to utilize multiple sensors, this 3m (9.8ft) infrared telescope has diverse applications, from close-to-home observations – like measuring the ozone…

8. United Kingdom Infrared Telescope

0.43 MILES

Even though this 3.8m (12.5ft) telescope is the second-largest dedicated infrared telescope in the world, it will soon be decommissioned according to the…