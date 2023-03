Hawaii’s oldest Lutheran church is a quaint clapboard house, with an incongruously slanted floor that resembles a ship’s deck and a balcony akin to a captain’s bridge. The building is actually a faithful 1983 reconstruction of the 1885 original (built by German immigrants) leveled by Hurricane Iwa. It’s located just off Kaumualiʻi Hwy (Hwy 50). There are Hawaiian-language classes here most Saturday afternoons at 2.30pm.