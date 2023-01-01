Once ranked among Kauaʻi's most productive sugar companies, Grove Farm was acquired in 1864 by George Wilcox, the Hilo-born son of Protestant missionaries. The house feels suspended in time, with rocking chairs sitting still on a covered porch and untouched books lining the library's shelves. Call at least a week in advance to join a small-group tour, which includes cookies and mint tea served on the lanai. The free train ride on the second Thursday of each month is a highlight.

History buffs adore this plantation museum, but kids may grow restless.