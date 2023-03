If you’re curious about how Kauaʻi’s powerful sugar barons lived, visit this historic plantation estate turned shopping complex, which also hosts a luau show, the Kauai Plantation Railway and the Koloa Rum Company. Plantation owner Gaylord Wilcox built the main house in 1936. Inside the 16,000-sq-ft Tudor-style mansion, antique-filled rooms and ornate carpets on hardwood floors lead past cases of poi pounders, koa bowls and other Hawaiiana to gallery shops.