This sandy beach and sheltered bay is tucked between a marina and the mountains. It's overlooked by the Marriott resort, which faces the bay, and by an enviable collection of houses atop a rocky ridge to the east. Its easy-access location and versatility make it popular with families, but the sandy bottom and river outlet here often make for murky water. Calmer waters toward the east are good for swimming. Swells to the west draw bodyboarders and both novice and intermediate surfers.