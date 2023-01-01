Alekoko (Menehune) Fishpond Overlook

This roadside overlook offers an oft-photographed vista of the Huleʻia Valley, where the Huleʻia River winds beneath a ring of verdant peaks. The river is walled off at one bend to form a 39-acre loko wai (freshwater fishpond). Local legend attributes construction to menehune, the 'little people' of Hawaiian mythology. The best time to visit is just before sunset. It's about 0.5 miles west of the entrance to Nawiliwili Harbor.

On the north side of the river lies the 240-acre Huleʻia National Wildlife Refuge, a breeding ground for endemic waterfowl. The refuge is closed to the public, except for guided kayaking tours.