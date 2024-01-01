Ninini Point Lighthouse

Lihuʻe

Surrounded by rugged coastal scenery, this slender whitewashed lighthouse was built in 1906. It's been automated, so alas, no lighthouse keeper. You can get here by taking the Ninini Point Trail. By car, take the road through the Hōkūala Resort, turning off near the airstrip to a dirt road headed to the point.

