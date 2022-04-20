From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…
Kihei
Two reasons to visit Kihei? The beaches and your budget. Yes, it’s overrun with strip malls and traffic, but with 6 miles of easy-to-access beaches, loads of affordable accommodations and a variety of dining options, it offers everything you need for an enjoyable beach vacation. An energetic seaside town, Kihei also works well for short-trip vacationers seeking reliable sunshine – on average Kihei is sunny 276 days per year. It's also home to the island's busiest bar scene.
To zip from one end of Kihei to the other, take the Piʻilani Hwy (Hwy 31). It runs parallel to and bypasses the stop-start traffic of S Kihei Rd. Well-marked crossroads connect these two routes.
Explore Kihei
- Keawakapu Beach
- KKamaʻole Beach Park III
Covered in a blanket of golden sand, Kamaʻole Beach Park III has full facilities and lifeguards, plus a playground and parking lot. Great spot for a beach…
- CCharley Young Beach
On a side street, out of view of busy S Kihei Rd, this neighborhood beach is the least touristed strand in Kihei. It’s a real jewel in the rough: broad…
- KKamaʻole Beach Park I
A pretty, golden-sand beach with full facilities and lifeguards, plus a volleyball court and a parking lot. Travelers with disabilities can access the…
- HHawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Headquarters
The oceanfront deck at the marine sanctuary headquarters is an ideal spot for viewing the humpback whales that frequent the bay during winter. Free scopes…
- DDavid Malo’s Church
Philosopher David Malo, who built this church in 1852, was the first Hawaiian ordained to the Christian ministry. He was also co-author of Hawaii’s first…
- KKoʻieʻie Fishpond
In ancient Hawaii, coastal fishponds were built to provide a ready source of fish for royal families. The most intact fishpond remaining on Maui is the 3…
- KKalama Park
Athletes, skateboarders and toddlers who need to roam will appreciate this expansive seaside park. Sports facilities include tennis and basketball courts,…
- KKamaʻole Beach Park II
This lovely beach has full facilities and lifeguards. A wooden accessibility ramp for visitors with disabilities leads from the park to the beach. Street…
