Two reasons to visit Kihei? The beaches and your budget. Yes, it’s overrun with strip malls and traffic, but with 6 miles of easy-to-access beaches, loads of affordable accommodations and a variety of dining options, it offers everything you need for an enjoyable beach vacation. An energetic seaside town, Kihei also works well for short-trip vacationers seeking reliable sunshine – on average Kihei is sunny 276 days per year. It's also home to the island's busiest bar scene.

To zip from one end of Kihei to the other, take the Piʻilani Hwy (Hwy 31). It runs parallel to and bypasses the stop-start traffic of S Kihei Rd. Well-marked crossroads connect these two routes.

  • Keawakapu Beach

    From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…

  • K

    Kamaʻole Beach Park III

    Covered in a blanket of golden sand, Kamaʻole Beach Park III has full facilities and lifeguards, plus a playground and parking lot. Great spot for a beach…

  • C

    Charley Young Beach

    On a side street, out of view of busy S Kihei Rd, this neighborhood beach is the least touristed strand in Kihei. It’s a real jewel in the rough: broad…

  • K

    Kamaʻole Beach Park I

    A pretty, golden-sand beach with full facilities and lifeguards, plus a volleyball court and a parking lot. Travelers with disabilities can access the…

  • D

    David Malo’s Church

    Philosopher David Malo, who built this church in 1852, was the first Hawaiian ordained to the Christian ministry. He was also co-author of Hawaii’s first…

  • K

    Koʻieʻie Fishpond

    In ancient Hawaii, coastal fishponds were built to provide a ready source of fish for royal families. The most intact fishpond remaining on Maui is the 3…

  • K

    Kalama Park

    Athletes, skateboarders and toddlers who need to roam will appreciate this expansive seaside park. Sports facilities include tennis and basketball courts,…

  • K

    Kamaʻole Beach Park II

    This lovely beach has full facilities and lifeguards. A wooden accessibility ramp for visitors with disabilities leads from the park to the beach. Street…

