Galleries don't get much more off the beaten path than this enclave created by Bruce Turnbull's. The artist turned his mountainside home into a studio and sculpture garden with abstract wood, stone, and bronze pieces. You can view the working studio and explore works by local artists, also collected in the small gallery. Bruce taught his nephew Steve Turnbull the trade and now Steve and his wife Christine create sculptures here. Steve's accolades include a piece for Thai royalty.