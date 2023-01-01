Katsu Goto Memorial

Katsu Goto was a Japanese cane-field worker who eventually opened a general store in Honoka‘a. Goto was hanged by local sugar bosses and accomplices in 1889 for his attempts to improve labor conditions on Hamakua plantations. Considered one of the first union activists, he has been featured in books, such as Hamakua Hero: A True Plantation Story, a graphic novel by PY Iwasaki. The memorial is only a large plaque with a brief summary of Goto's life, located across the street from Honoka‘a High School on Mamane St.