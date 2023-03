A regular stop for tour buses, the lookout for this 'instant gratification' cascade is just steps from the parking lot. Depending on rainfall, the lovely 80ft waterfall can be a torrent or a trickle. Go in the morning and you'll see rainbows if sun and mist cooperate. To get here, drive up Waianuenue Ave, veer right when it splits into Kaumana Dr and follow the signage. (Waianuenue, 'rainbow seen in water,' is the Hawaiian name for these falls.)