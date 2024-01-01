Florence Martus, aka the Waving Girl, was known for greeting passing ships by waving a handkerchief by day and a lantern by night for more than 40 years. Myth says she was bethrothed to a sailor and the day-in, day-out waving was done in the hopes of being the first to welcome him home.
Waving Girl Statue
Savannah
