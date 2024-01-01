Waving Girl Statue

Savannah

Florence Martus, aka the Waving Girl, was known for greeting passing ships by waving a handkerchief by day and a lantern by night for more than 40 years. Myth says she was bethrothed to a sailor and the day-in, day-out waving was done in the hopes of being the first to welcome him home.

  • Close-up detail of lichen encrusted stone flower found on tomb at Bonaventue Cemetery near Savannah, Georgia, USA.

    Bonaventure Cemetery

    3.27 MILES

    Less than a 10-minute drive east of Savannah’s Historic District you’ll find one of the most peaceful, quiet, green escapes tucked away next to the…

  • Forsyth Park fountain in Savannah.

    Forsyth Park

    1.1 MILES

    The 33-acre Forsyth Park, Savannah’s largest, was named after Georgia’s 33rd governor John Forsyth and is home to the most famous fountain in the city…

  • The Silence monument watches over 750 confederate graves in the Laurel Grove North Cemetery.

    Laurel Grove Cemetery

    2.35 MILES

    In a city filled with cemeteries, Laurel Grove is among the most picturesque. The Victorian-era gravesites hint at the city’s history and the lovely…

  • Wormsloe Historic Site

    Wormsloe Historic Site

    6.97 MILES

    A short drive from downtown, on the beautiful Isle of Hope, this is one of the most photographed sites in town. As soon as you enter, you feel as if you…

  • Daufuskie Island

    Daufuskie Island

    13.14 MILES

    For those looking for an escape just a touch less discovered than Hilton Head Island, this idyllic island offers a sublime day trip and a window into the…

  • A Great Heron flies over a frosty marsh.

    Little Tybee Island

    14.99 MILES

    This uninhabited barrier island, only accessible by boat or kayak, is just south of Tybee Island and is actually double its size. The preserved land is…

  • The Mercer Williams House in Savannah.

    Mercer-Williams House

    0.9 MILES

    Although Jim Williams, the Savannah art dealer portrayed by Kevin Spacey in the film version of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, died back in 1990…

  • Tidal Flats on North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia.

    North Beach

    14.79 MILES

    With fewer services and a vibe that feels more remote, this stretch of beach is a great place to relax. You can watch massive container ships drift in…

