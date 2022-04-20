Shutterstock / JayL

North Georgia

Elevation seekers should head to North Georgia, which sits at the southern end of the great Appalachian Range. Those mountains, and their surrounding foothills and upcountry, provide superb mountain scenery, as well as some decent wines and frothing rivers. Fall colors emerge late here, peaking in October. A few days are warranted to see sites such as the 1200ft-deep Tallulah Gorge, and the mountain scenery and hiking trails at Vogel State Park and Unicoi State Park.

Explore North Georgia

  • A

    Anna Ruby Falls

    Not to be confused with Tennessee's far more famous Ruby Falls, Georgia's Anna Ruby Falls is tucked away in Unicoi State Park (part of the Chattahoochee…

  • T

    Toccoa Falls

    This dramatic 186ft-high waterfall, reached along a 500ft path from the visitor center on the campus of Tocca Falls College, is one of the tallest free…

  • G

    Georgia Museum of Art

    A smart, modern gallery where brainy, arty types set up in the wired lobby for personal study, while art hounds gawk at modern sculpture in the courtyard…

  • W

    Wolf Mountain Vineyards

    Wolf lures a hip and trendy 30-something crowd to its gorgeous, 30-acre winery that frames epic sunsets over Springer Mountain from its tasting-room…

  • V

    Vogel State Park

    Located at the base of the evocatively named Blood Mountain, this is one of Georgia's oldest parks, and constitutes a quilt of wooded mountains…

  • T

    Tallulah Gorge

    The 1000ft-deep Tallulah Gorge carves a dark scar across the wooded hills of North Georgia. Walk over the Indiana Jones–worthy suspension bridge, and be…

  • S

    State Botanical Garden of Georgia

    Truly gorgeous, with winding outdoor paths and a sociohistorical edge, Athens' gardens are a gift for a city of this size. Signs provide smart context for…

  • A

    Amicalola Falls

    The tallest cascading waterfall in the Southeast is a spectacular sight. It tumbles 729ft through protected North Georgia mountain scenery within…

  • U

    Unicoi State Park

    At this adventure-oriented park, visitors can rent kayaks ($10 per hour), take paddleboard lessons ($25), hike some 12 miles of trails, mountain bike, or…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North Georgia.

  • See

    Anna Ruby Falls

    Not to be confused with Tennessee's far more famous Ruby Falls, Georgia's Anna Ruby Falls is tucked away in Unicoi State Park (part of the Chattahoochee…

  • See

    Toccoa Falls

    This dramatic 186ft-high waterfall, reached along a 500ft path from the visitor center on the campus of Tocca Falls College, is one of the tallest free…

  • See

    Georgia Museum of Art

    A smart, modern gallery where brainy, arty types set up in the wired lobby for personal study, while art hounds gawk at modern sculpture in the courtyard…

  • See

    Wolf Mountain Vineyards

    Wolf lures a hip and trendy 30-something crowd to its gorgeous, 30-acre winery that frames epic sunsets over Springer Mountain from its tasting-room…

  • See

    Vogel State Park

    Located at the base of the evocatively named Blood Mountain, this is one of Georgia's oldest parks, and constitutes a quilt of wooded mountains…

  • See

    Tallulah Gorge

    The 1000ft-deep Tallulah Gorge carves a dark scar across the wooded hills of North Georgia. Walk over the Indiana Jones–worthy suspension bridge, and be…

  • See

    State Botanical Garden of Georgia

    Truly gorgeous, with winding outdoor paths and a sociohistorical edge, Athens' gardens are a gift for a city of this size. Signs provide smart context for…

  • See

    Amicalola Falls

    The tallest cascading waterfall in the Southeast is a spectacular sight. It tumbles 729ft through protected North Georgia mountain scenery within…

  • See

    Unicoi State Park

    At this adventure-oriented park, visitors can rent kayaks ($10 per hour), take paddleboard lessons ($25), hike some 12 miles of trails, mountain bike, or…

Guidebooks

Learn more about North Georgia

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.