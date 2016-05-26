Welcome to Tampa
Dolphin Cruise from The Florida Aquarium in Tampa Bay
Many guests ask, "Where are the dolphins?" Instead of pointing out to the Bay, the Aquarium can take its guests out to the Bay to see these incredible animals. Tampa Bay is home to over 400 bottlenose dolphins. It is also one of the best places in Florida to view birds and an abundance of native fish. And all of this wildlife thrives in a working, deep water port, in close proximity to one of the fastest growing population centers in the United States. So, find your sense of adventure, a good pair of binoculars, and come along for an adventure into Tampa Bay like no other! Upgrade and include admission to the Florida Aquarium.
St Petersburg Historical Segway Tour
Meet at North Straub Park in St Petersburg at your chosen time for a safety orientation. Once you feel comfortable on your Segway, you’re ready to start your historical tour of the city!Coast along Tampa Bay, pass beautiful Victorian-style houses, and learn why the city was once called the ‘City of Green Benches.’ As you glide through the downtown area behind your guide, learn about the culture and history of the Tocobaga Indians who once lived in the area. Hear how their mysterious spiritual burial mounds once covered the entire region, and discover a little-known fact about the tribe’s princess, who’s said to have inspired the Disney story of Pocahontas. Visit the location where the world's first recorded commercial flight took off from and see pictures of the man who made history, as well as the plane he used for the groundbreaking flight. Continue down the beautiful St Petersburg Pier, where you’ll learn about its history and importance to the development of the area, and get an up-close view of the once-endangered brown pelicans bathing in the sun. You’ll then return to North Straub Park to conclude your tour.
Tampa International Airport to Tampa Cruise Port Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your cruise ship sailing time and Tampa flight arrival details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Tampa Cruise Port Departure Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your cruise ship arrival time and your Tampa flight departure details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Tampa Bay CityPASS
Head to any of the included attractions to redeem your voucher and receive your CityPASS booklet. Each ticket booklet is packed with useful information about the attractions, including hours of operation, transport options and contact details — plus insider tips to help you make the most of your time in Tampa Bay. At each attraction, simply present your ticket booklet and gain admission without having to wait in tedious ticketing lines. Your pass is good for nine days after activation so you'll have plenty of time to explore all the included sights (see Itinerary for a complete list). There's no better way to cover all of your Tampa Bay must-do list!
Tampa Departure Transfer
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation has been operating for over 25 years. Today, it is the premier shared ride provider in the United States. Each day, over 20,000 guests use this door-to-door service - that is almost seven million guests each year. With a tradition of exceptional guest service, the strategy remains simple: to be the premier shared ride transportation company, by taking care of the guest better than anyone else.