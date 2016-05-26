St Petersburg Historical Segway Tour

Meet at North Straub Park in St Petersburg at your chosen time for a safety orientation. Once you feel comfortable on your Segway, you’re ready to start your historical tour of the city!Coast along Tampa Bay, pass beautiful Victorian-style houses, and learn why the city was once called the ‘City of Green Benches.’ As you glide through the downtown area behind your guide, learn about the culture and history of the Tocobaga Indians who once lived in the area. Hear how their mysterious spiritual burial mounds once covered the entire region, and discover a little-known fact about the tribe’s princess, who’s said to have inspired the Disney story of Pocahontas. Visit the location where the world's first recorded commercial flight took off from and see pictures of the man who made history, as well as the plane he used for the groundbreaking flight. Continue down the beautiful St Petersburg Pier, where you’ll learn about its history and importance to the development of the area, and get an up-close view of the once-endangered brown pelicans bathing in the sun. You’ll then return to North Straub Park to conclude your tour.